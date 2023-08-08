White Marlin Open 50th

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In conjunction with the Delmarva Sports Network, the official TV station of the White Marlin Open, WBOC will keep the leaders of the tournament updated daily here in addition to our broadcasts. Be sure to tune into the Delmarva Sports Network from 4-9:30 pm each day for live updates from the scales!

White Marlin 

No leaders yet.

Blue Marlin

No leaders yet.

Tuna

1 - 199 lbs - Instigator

Ocean City, MD

$1,000,000

2 - 118 lbs - BowDown

Shark River, NJ

$429,000

3 - 64.5 lbs - Skid Row

Ocean City, MD

$38,000

Wahoo

1 - 57 lbs - Shooting Star

Indian River, DE

 

2 - 55 lbs - Captain Deadley

Ocean City, MD

Dolphin

1 - 21 lbs - Hey Buddy

New Smyrna Beach , FL

$32,000

Swordfish

No leaders yet.

Small Boat

1 - Prime Hook

Indian River, DE

210 Daily Points

 

More leaders of various other categories can also be viewed on the White Marlin Open's website!

 

Editor’s Note: Prime Hook, the current Small Boat point leader, is captained by Draper Media part-owner Hank Draper. This leaderboard will be updated daily.