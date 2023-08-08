OCEAN CITY, Md. - In conjunction with the Delmarva Sports Network, the official TV station of the White Marlin Open, WBOC will keep the leaders of the tournament updated daily here in addition to our broadcasts. Be sure to tune into the Delmarva Sports Network from 4-9:30 pm each day for live updates from the scales!
White Marlin
No leaders yet.
Blue Marlin
No leaders yet.
Tuna
1 - 199 lbs - Instigator
Ocean City, MD
$1,000,000
2 - 118 lbs - BowDown
Shark River, NJ
$429,000
3 - 64.5 lbs - Skid Row
Ocean City, MD
$38,000
Wahoo
1 - 57 lbs - Shooting Star
Indian River, DE
2 - 55 lbs - Captain Deadley
Ocean City, MD
Dolphin
1 - 21 lbs - Hey Buddy
New Smyrna Beach , FL
$32,000
Swordfish
No leaders yet.
Small Boat
1 - Prime Hook
Indian River, DE
210 Daily Points
More leaders of various other categories can also be viewed on the White Marlin Open's website!
Editor’s Note: Prime Hook, the current Small Boat point leader, is captained by Draper Media part-owner Hank Draper. This leaderboard will be updated daily.