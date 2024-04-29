WICOMICO COUNTY, MD.- The Whitehaven Ferry is back in service.
The ferry had been out of service since September for rehabilitation and overhaul work.
Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, Michael Svaby, says work like this is important to keep the ferry and all its parts in running order.
"We shut it down routinely even if it's working because we like all those components looked at," said Svaby. "The two year time frame for an overhaul is generally for the life cycle of those components. Sometimes things are functioning better than we expected them too so they just tune it up and keep it there. But since we have a two year time frame set we try to forecast then if it will last another two years."