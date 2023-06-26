WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Officials announced the Whitehaven Ferry that went off line Saturday is operational again.
County officials say Sunday, the recently refurbished Upper Ferry had a failure of a new part. The part needed to fix the issue is being shipped overnight.
The ferry will reportedly be pulled tomorrow morning and repaired. At the same time, officials say there were a couple of parts available at the time of refurbishing that will be installed at the same time.
Officials say the Upper Ferry will be back in the water and operating on Friday.