Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north to northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 AM EDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&