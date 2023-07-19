SALISBURY, Md.–The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) arrested Charles Kee Huntington, 58, of Salisbury, for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
According to a press release, CAT conducted an investigation into tips received about drug activity at Huntington’s Jack Dr. home. The team reportedly obtained a search and seizure warrant.
The sheriff’s office said surveillance starting in June 27th showed about eight people were seen making short stops at the home. Investigators report traffic stops of several suspect cars yielded controlled substances.
Police say a search of the home revealed an amount of cocaine, multiple digital scales, and packaging materials.
Police arrested Huntington and say he admitted to distributing cocaine.
He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center and currently held without bond.
He is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic production equipment, maintaining a common nuisance to administer CDS and maintaining a common nuisance to distribute CDS.