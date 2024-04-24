SALISBURY, Md. - This time of year marks budget season for cities, towns and counties across Delmarva. In Wicomico County, the County Council is speaking out against County Executive Julie Giordano's proposed budget.
Funding Fruitland Primary
The Council approves of Giordano's plan to allocate more than 20 million dollars for construction of "Fruitland Primary School."
Council President John Cannon said it was mandated by the Council, but Giordano says the Council does not mandate what the Executive puts in the budget.
Cannon takes issue with Giordano's decision to bond the money for the project, rather than using the County's surplus reserve.
"We have over 70 million dollars in reserves and the Council truly believes that's what we ought to be using those funds for," he said.
Giordano says this was the best way to get the funding for the school.
"To take weeks and weeks of work and then to say that it's irresponsible its just ridiculous to me. We were able to again lower the tax rate and fully fund Fruitland Primary in the more fiscally responsible way."
Revenue Cap Debate
In Wicomico County, there has long been discussion and debate about the county's revenue cap. That is a stipulation that sets parameters on how much money the County can collect via property taxes each year.
Cannon says Giordano is the first County Executive to ever 'break' the revenue cap. But Giordano says that it is allowed when done for educational funding purposes, as is the case in this instance.
Tax Decrease
Giordano is touting that this year's proposed budget does not include any new taxes for Wicomico County taxpayers. In fact, she says there's a tax decrease.
"At the end of the day, the tax rate is lower. 87 is less than 88. And it's the same amount that we lowered the year before. We were at 89 we lowered to 88 we're now at 87."
Cannon says in funding Fruitland Primary with the county's reserves, it would lower the tax rate saying that is "best for our government, our citizens and the children of Wicomico County.
Reserving Comment
Giordano says she wishes the Council would reserve comment on the budget, at least until a public hearing is actually held.
"The way the council wants it done taken out of pay go or out of our accounts is completely financially irresponsible. And that is coming from our finance advisors and our finance department," she said.
While Cannon says "We've always been the checks and balances for the Executive branch."
What's Next?
The County Executive has transmitted her fiscal year 2025 budget to the County Council.
The first public hearing on the proposed budget will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of the Government Office Building located at 125 North Division Street in Salisbury.
To read over the Executive's full budget click here.