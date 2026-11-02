WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County has finalized agreements for a project that will convert methane from the Newland Park Landfill into renewable natural gas, with production expected to begin in 2028.
County Executive Julie Giordano announced the progress Monday, saying the project is expected to be Maryland's first facility to use cryogenic distillation to turn landfill gas into pipeline-quality natural gas.
The county has partnered with WAGA Energy to develop the facility after nearly a year of planning and due diligence. Engineering and development work are underway, with production anticipated to begin in spring or summer 2028.
The project is intended to reduce emissions by capturing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and converting it into usable energy. The county is also working with the Maryland Energy Administration through its Local Government Energy Modernization Grant Program for help with infrastructure planning and development.
Wicomico County has worked with WAGA Energy, its existing landfill-gas-to-energy partner Archaea and local utility providers since November 2025 to finalize agreements, easements and plans to connect the facility to natural gas infrastructure.
In the meantime, Archaea will continue converting landfill methane into electricity. Once WAGA Energy's facility is operating, Archaea is expected to remain at the landfill as an electrical peaking facility, providing power during periods of high demand.
Giordano said the project will help modernize county infrastructure while creating another source of energy from an existing resource.