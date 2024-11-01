SALISBURY, Md. The Wicomico County Council will vote on a bill aimed at limiting the growth of invasive bamboo across the county.
Invasive bamboo has become a growing problem in Wicomico County. Invasive bamboo can suffocate nearby vegetation, house invasive insects and exacerbate flooding by clogging drains and waterways.
Councilman Josh Hastings says the bill has a few components.
"Prevent the sale of invasive bamboo and prevent the planting of invasive bamboo in Wicomico County and then we would have a third component- an education campaign," said Hastings.
Many in Wicomico County have pushed for such a bill, like Jim Adkins. He lives in Mardela, and says it is hard work removing bamboo from encroaching on his crops even more.
"I just try to prevent spreading and growing anymore than it already does by tilling the land and working the land each year in spring and fall but it comes back," said Adkins.
"It spreads. It spreads underground, you don't think there is any there, and all of a sudden 20 or 30 yards it pops up and you have another stand of it. It's almost an uncontrollable plant," said Adkins.
The Wicomico County Council will vote on the bill on Tuesday November 5th. Councilman John Cannon says he expects this bill to pass.