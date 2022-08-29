SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest.
A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries.
The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff, is of a kayaker by the Wetipquin bridge. Second place was awarded to Ethan Thompson for his photo of fireworks over the water in Quantico. Jenifer Prokofiew’s photo of a sunset over the water in Nanticoke earned third place.
Winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity for their photos to be displayed on the Wicomico County website and in the next published visitors guide. Kuvshinoff’s photo will also be featured in a Wicomico County's e-newsletter.
To view all of the winning photos, visit www.WicomicoTourism.org and go to “Photo Contest” under the “General Information” tab.