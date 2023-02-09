Wicomico County Announces Park Updates

DELMAR, Md.- The Wicomico County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Mason-Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The county is considering adding pickleball courts, a soccer/multi-use field, walking paths, and large parking lot. Steve Miller, director of Parks and Recreation says the goal of the renovation is to fix the safety issues around the park.
"So what this would do is give people place to park that’s on the parking property, so really improve the public safety. Secondly I think it’s going to make it a much more modern, accessible and more convenient park for groups so that could be local user groups but also out of town groups," said Miller. "We’ve got a beautiful park in Delmar, but there’s not really sufficient places to park so people are parking along that railroad track that’s very busy that people cross back-and-forth."
The county is also looking to change the orientation of the fields to protect those who are playing.
"The existing field's home plate is right behind Pennsylvania, that busy road, so when balls are hit people are going in and out into the street, so it’s not ideal the way that’s laid out. So I think getting people away from that road is one primary thing," said Miller.
In addition to safety, Miller says this project will make the park overall more enjoyable for everyone.
"Add modern amenities like the restrooms and concession stands... they are about 40 years old so to have a new restroom facility that’s much more accessible much more modern, I think we’re really improve experience for everyone," said Miller.
There was also time for pubic comment, which Miller says he found very helpful.
"I thought there were insightful comments. I think the comments about the batting cages, that’s a small touch but it can change the experience for people so things like that... talking about the walking pass and how wide they are, shared use and those are all good questions that as you put a park those are things you have to consider," said Miller.
One of those commenters was Molly Brewington.
"As our community is growing and growing in Delmar, I’d love to see has us have a park that includes all the children. Let all children play in all inclusive park for handicapped children and even tiny children can excess a ramp getting aroused swings that are safer for all the children," said Brewington. "I think it’s awesome I’m excited about the walking paths, I don’t have anybody that plays on the softball fields or baseball fields but I’m excited for the community to have that."
Roger Waters, President of the Delmar Little League says these improvements are much needed.
"The fields are outdated with the number of kids we have in the little league, we have 600 this year so really we need those facilities here. Right now the mason Dixon park is not the safest after dark or even during the day because there are so many pockets where you can’t see from the road, so with some additional lighting and pathways around and entrances but from both sides I think would help," said Waters.
Miller says the next step is securing funding for the park, and that he hopes to have the project completed around 2025.