Wicomico County awarded grant to buy new bookmobile

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $100,000 grant to support the purchase of a new library bookmobile.
The Board of Public Works says the funding is being administered through the Department of General Services. Officials say the new bookmobile will be designed to bring library services to residents, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
“This is a tremendous win for Wicomico County,” said County Executive Julie Giordano. “A new bookmobile means greater access to books, technology, and educational programming for residents who may not otherwise be able to visit a physical library branch. We are grateful to the Board of Public Works for recognizing the importance of this investment in our community.”
Public works officials went on to say that the bookmobile will offer books, digital resources, and community programming while helping bridge gaps in access to information and services. It will also support outreach efforts to schools, senior communities, and neighborhoods throughout the county.
More details on when the bookmobile will be purchased and deployed are expected to be announced in the coming months.