Wicomico County Celebrates Memorial Day

SALISBURY, Md. - Our heroes were not forgotten in Wicomico County.
Monday morning, veterans from all branches of the military were invited to the Wicomico County Civic Center.
During the ceremony veterans in the audience and the fallen soldiers were honored. The service included: the singing of The National Anthem, branch prayers, Volley of Arms by Wicomico Sheriff's Department, Amazing Grace on the bagpipes, and the reading of the 191 memorial names.
Tom Ward who was a part of the Marine Corps says this day means a great deal to his family. "Our family fought in the Revolutionary War and our family has fought in every war through Vietnam. So this is independence. This is our ability to express our views, our rights as American citizens," says Ward.
The Brothers at Arms Motorcycle Club also made an appearance during today's service. The club is known for its support of veterans, law enforcement, and EMS personnel. President, Joseph Heater says, "It's a tough day because they're not recognized enough. It's one day per year when it should be every day."
Organizer and founder of the Wicomico War Memorial Committee, Anthony Sarbanes says, "People gave the years of their life in service. Fortunately, the people that gathered here today made it and that's very important."
The memorial in front of the Civic Center is open to the public 24 hours a day.
Anyone is welcome to remember and read the 191 names of the fallen soldiers from Wicomico County.