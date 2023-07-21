SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County has closed two of it's recycling centers after the county says they were being misused. The two locations are at the Civic Center and at the Extension Office. Heather Lankford, Acting Deputy Director for Public Works says it was a man power issue.
"At one point there were 11 mattresses, a couch, a dresser and tires. You name it, it was probably seen it in those locations. And it’s a lot of man power on our behalf to try and keep it maintained and clean," said Lankford. "As fast as someone can call and we get out there, it's probably full again or something is on the side."
Lankford said the long distances between centers can also defeat the purpose of their efforts.
"We are trying to maintain a whole purpose of recycling and having our vehicles run, and there’s emissions trying to even get to some of these long lengthy far away locations. It’s sort of almost defeating, some of the purpose of what we’re trying to achieve with recycling itself," said Lankford.
