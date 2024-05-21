SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Council held an open work session on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of eliminating the position of County Executive. The Council says it wants to put the power in the hands of the people, but supporters of the executive position argue that this move is a power grab.
A steady stream of Wicomico County voters on both sides of this issue voiced their opinions on this possible charter amendment at the podium.
"I believe a lot of people in the county would like to voice through a vote this most important issue" said one voter.
"We decide that, not you," said another voter.
"It's time to put that to a vote," another voter said.
Current County Executive Julie Giordano, who frequently speaks during public comment at Council meetings, did not comment at Tuesday's meeting.
If the proposal passes, Giordano would serve the remainder of her term, and the position would then dissolve at the end of her term in 2026.
Linda Luffman, although not a supporter of the current County Executive, sees value in retaining the position.
"I'm all for a system of checks and balances. I don't want to say anything bad about the executive, but I was not a supporter of the executive. This goes beyond the executive and what people duly elected 18 years ago," Luffman said.
However, Mary Huebner believes the executive form of government has failed.
"I would just like to put the position up to a vote so we can see how the county as a whole feels about it," Huebner said.
Council President John Cannon says a public hearing on these proposed charter amendments are expected in early June, with an up or down vote on putting the Executive position's fate into the hands of voters expected in a June 18 Council meeting.