SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano and her priorities faced a setback on Tuesday.
The County Council decided to oppose considering Giordano's selection of 2022 Republican nominee for Maryland Governor Dan Cox as special legal counsel.
Many approached the podium to voice the opinions on the matter, the majority against his appointment.
Dan Cox won Wicomico County in November's general election, but lost statewide in a landslide.
He is currently serving as Chief of Staff to Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano.
County Executive Giordano said Cox would largely handle personnel matters in the role of special legal counsel, a fraction of the overall legal work handled by County attorneys.
"I am not as County Executive getting into the business of hiring, firing, stiff arming, black balling or not hiring or appointing anyone based on their political views or because they lost an election," she said.
Many community members, including representatives of the Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee and the Wicomico County NAACP voiced opposition.
"Given the campaign endorsements between the two candidates in question, we think that this hiring would be a huge conflict of interest," one person said.
"He is known for his track record of frivolous lawsuits against the state of mandates, election laws and other topics," another community member stated.
Some took issue with a proposed 100 dollar an hour pay increase for Cox.
Most recently, the special legal counsel received $250 an hour.
Giordano proposed increasing Cox's pay to $350 an hour.
The County Executive said Cox's political background should not overshadow his 16 years of litigation experience.
Council President John Cannon called into question Cox's legal experience.
"I don't see where his law firm is, has the expertise in this..." he said.
To which Giordano replied "Well again I would prefer him to be here to answer those questions."
Councilman James Winn said the Council should not proceed without Cox's input.
"I think he should have the opportunity to speak his piece after all these public comments," Winn said.
But the Council did proceed, voting 5 to 1 against considering the nomination.
Giordano noted the last special legal counsel for the County was terminated last month.
She said Cox's appointment comes at a crucial time ahead of upcoming Fraternal Order of Police contracts.