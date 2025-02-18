WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Wicomico County Council is walking back a controversial bill that initially imposed strict restrictions on kennel locations, a move that could have put existing businesses at risk.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members acknowledged the flaws in their original decision, calling it a mistake.
The revised bill reduces the setback requirement for kennels from 1,000 feet to 500 feet from the nearest home. The distance will now be measured from the physical kennel structure rather than the property line.
Existing kennels will also be 'grandfathered' in under their previous regulations, ensuring they are not forced to close due to noncompliance.
Council President John T. Cannon told WBOC he was pleased they could work out the issue, and says they made the new recommendations with feedback from the counties planning and zoning director,
“You recognize the legislative process is not always a perfect one, but you have to let the process work itself through,” Cannon said. “In doing so, you can find out you do get satisfactory legislation which is in the best interest of the public as a whole.”
County Executive Julie Giordano, who vetoed the original bill, expressed some legal concerns about the unique revision process. To make the changes, council overrode her veto, and then amended the original bill rather than creating a new one.
But Giordano says she supports the final outcome, and was grateful to businesses for speaking out,
“We’re going to be doing some legal research just to make sure everything is good, but the bill will definitely not be vetoed,” Giordano said. “I think we have better amendments that are a bit more workable for our kennel owners.”