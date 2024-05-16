SALISBURY, MD - WBOC has learned the Wicomico County Council is weighing significant changes to the County's Charter, namely the possible removal of the County's Executive branch.
In a Council Agenda released today, May 16th, an item labeled "Proposed Amendments to the Wicomico County Charter" appears as an open work session in the upcoming May 21st meeting.
Council President John Cannon tells WBOC this proposed change would be to revert Wicomico's government to a legislative form without the role of Executive.
A charter form of government, with an elected executive and council, has served as Wicomico's form of government since 2006.
Cannon tells WBOC the proposed change would ultimately be decided by voters and that the Council is beginning the discussion of putting the proposal on the ballot in November.
Cannon says the Council will let voters decide if the "cost is worth it" to maintain the Executive branch through taxpayer funds by voting in a referendum.
The Council has received numerous public calls for the change, according to the Council President.
Current County Executive Julie Giordano tells WBOC the Council is responding to only a few extreme voices, and is confident the public at large will vote to keep the Executive Branch should the Council put it to referendum.
Giordano says if the proposal passed, she would serve out her term until 2026 before the charter change would go into effect.
According to the Wicomico County government website, amendments to the charter may be proposed by resolution with at least five of the currently seven members voting in favor. Giordano tells WBOC the Council would need to make a decision by early August if the proposal were to make it to the ballot in November.
The open work session to address the proposed charter change is currently scheduled for after noon on Tuesday, May 21st at the Wicomico County Council meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
This is a developing story, WBOC will continue to cover and provide updates as they occur.