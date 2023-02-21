SALISBURY, Md. - During a County Council Work Session on Tuesday, the Council dealt a blow to County Executive Julie Giordano's plans to create or restructure three positions.
Giordano had asked the Council last month for a Legislative Aide and a Public Information Officer.
Giordano already filled those positions.
The PIO was hired using funding from the Roads Department. The Legislative Aide was hired using funding from the Finance Department.
Giordano said it was only a temporary fix until those positions could be approved by the Council as part of the Executive's Office.
However, in a 5 to 1 vote, those efforts came to an end as the Council voted down the proposed positions.
WBOC e-mailed the County Executive on Tuesday asking what happens to the people hired in those positions.
She did not answer our questions.
The Council also rejected Giordano's plan to restructure the Deputy County Administrator position as a liaison between the Executive's Office and first responders throughout the County.