SALISBURY, Md.- The three candidates running for Wicomico County Executive discussed their plan if elected to office at a forum at Salisbury University hosted by Greater Salisbury Committee, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pace Institute. Republican and teacher Julie Giordano is running against Democrat Ernest F. Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Davis sits on the Wicomico County Council and Boda is on the Salisbury City Council.
Mike Dunn from the Greater Salisbury Committee says it is a great opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates.
"We're hoping that people will get to know candidates, really it's as simple as that where do they stand on the issues, what do they think of them what do they think of their leadership qualities... there are a lot of issues facing Wicomico county and the county executive is the one who has to deal with them," said Dunn. "We're also holding candidate forums for county council for the local board of education candidates and those will be later in October. But again, the same theory tere are a lot of new names out there, and we're doing the best we can to introduce the voters and the residents and the residents of Wicomico County to who the candidates are."
Topics covered included education, police accountability and county wide water and sewer. As for education, Boda and Davis said they want to raise the salaries for teachers in Wicomico County.
"Education is a significant part of our economy. I mean this is your future work force, your future leaders in your community and your country so investing in education is a key," said Boda.
Giordano disagreed.
"I want to inform both of you that throwing money at an issue never solves a problem. Teachers are not in to teach for the salary. I am a teacher I've been teaching for 18 years and never once I said, 'oh I'm doing this for the pay check,'... We're doing it for the kids. The schools have much bigger problems than the teacher's salary," said Giordano.
Candidates also spoke about the importance of fixing the water and sewer issues in Wicomico County.
"Water and sewer is really important in Wicomico county because that is killing our growth. We can't build houses because of the restrictions put on by the health department. I mean if you look at the city of Salisbury they can build houses right besides each other because they have water and sewer. We can't do it in the county because we on a well and septic system," said Davis.
Candidates also had an opportunity to pitch some of their big ideas to voters, if they are elected. Boda said he wants to reimagine the county government. Boda explained how Salisbury condensed it's government by dissolving or combining departments which made for a more efficient government. Boda also wants to create a county wide Fire Service and EMS, who are not volunteers but paid by the county. Davis said if he is elected, he will focus on implementing broadband by securing state funding. Davis also raised the issue of staffing shortages in the county government. Davis said he would like to fill the vacant positions if elected. Republican Julie Giordano said if she is elected, she would prioritize open communication from the executive office, and bring government to the people. Giordano also pitched to voters that she would work closely with surrounding counties.
There will be more forums for candidates running for the Wicomico Board of Education and the Wicomico County Council. Those forums will be towards the end of October.
The election is November 8th with early voting beginning October 27.