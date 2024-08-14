SALISBURY, MD- The 88th Wicomico County Fair is set to return to Salisbury.
Officials say the fair will kick off on August 16th and run through the 18th at WinterPlace Park in Salisbury.
This year’s fair will showcase the importance of agriculture on the shore in a family-friendly atmosphere.
The fair has a slew of returning attractions including the Maryland High School Rodeo; Mason Dixon Deputies Mounted Shooters; 4-H and FFA competitions; arts and crafts demonstrations; livestock shows; watermelon, pie, and hot wing eating contests; petting farm; duck races; disc dogs; car and Jeep shows; inflatables; pony rides; mini train rides; music; and vendors.
Fireworks are set for Friday.
Admission and parking at the fair are free.
More information can be found here.