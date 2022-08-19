SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont.
“Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,” said Zach Evans, Wicomico County Fair chair. “As always, the Fair will deliver a program of free, family-friendly activities to WinterPlace Park.”
Returning events include the Maryland High School Rodeo; livestock shows; 4-H and FFA competitions; watermelon, pie and hot wing eating contests; petting farm; car, Jeep and motorcycle shows; fair queen pageant; Hebron Train Depot rides; lawn tractor pulls; and fireworks on Friday.
New attractions include a carriage parade, inflatables, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, and ax throwing.
Kindred Spirit Farm will run hands-on education rodeo activities for kids on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission and parking at the Fair are free. For more information, visit www.WicomicoFair.com.