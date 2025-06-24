WICOMICO COUNTY -- Temperatures sky-rocketed across the peninsula today, and different programs, people, and plants reacted to the heat.
At William's Market, a local produce market and greenhouse, gardener Katie Kaetzel says her job includes watering the dozens of plants on the site. She says the routine gets more rigorous on hot days like today.
"We do a heavy water first thing in the morning, and with two people that roughly takes about two hours," Kaetzel said. "Around late afternoons, like 1 or 2, we'll hit them with another watering."
Kaetzel said the plants aren't the only things that need watering, as she and many of her co-workers work out in the sun.
"Because we work with the water, we can just spray the hose on our legs, throw some water on our face," Kaetzel said. "Because this week is getting so hot."
Hayden Galeon, who works in the market's produce section, told WBOC the hotter days also leave him checking on their outdoor produce more often.
"We just go through and keep checking on them," Galeon said. "We make sure none of it has gone bad, and then we keep it in the coolers at night."
Salisbury Fire Department Chief Rob Frampton said he and his firefighters arealso finding ways to stay cool. Fans were running in the station, and some of the engine doors were open to cool off while WBOC was there.
Frampton said the heavy gear they use to keep them safe from fires is not the coolest thing to wear on a hot day.
"If you ask anyone who has been in the service a long time, these are some of the days that stick with you," Frampton said. "Water on emergency scenes is a must, and we add additional staffing to the calls. We also have a rehab policy that interior firefighters can only go in for so long before they have to come out and do a mandatory rest in a cool environment."
The playground at Corner Campus Daycare sat empty today, as high temperatures kept the kids off the playset and cool indoors.
"We don't typically let them outside if it's above 90 degrees, it's not healthy for them to be out in this weather," Sherrill Williams, the daycare's owner, said. "We keep them in and offer a variety of games, just to try and keep them busy."