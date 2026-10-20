WICOMICO COUNTY – Wicomico County has secured an additional $200,000 in grant funding for development at the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport, bringing its total grant awards for airport-related site development to $660,000.
The latest award comes through the Maryland Economic Development Corp.'s Maryland Business Ready Sites Program, which previously awarded the county $450,000 for site improvements and $10,000 for site characterization.
The initial $450,000 grant supports site preparation for future aircraft hangars, while the $10,000 grant supports planning for a proposed business park adjacent to the airfield. The additional $200,000 will support the county's broader site readiness efforts.
County officials say the investments are intended to prepare land for development, improve infrastructure and attract businesses and jobs to the area.
The airport has been a focus of the county's economic development efforts, including investments in runway expansion, taxiway improvements, water and sewer infrastructure, hangar development and aviation workforce training.
The county is also working with Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development to prepare sites for development and reduce obstacles that can delay construction.
County Executive Julie Giordano said the funding will help advance development opportunities while reducing the financial burden on local taxpayers.
The county says the investments could help position the airport for future aviation, aerospace and industrial development.