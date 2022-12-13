SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County's Office of the County Executive has announced the Christmas holiday schedule for government offices and services.
WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Wicomico County Government Offices will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, and closed until Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BUSH PILE, FERRY CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, the Newland Park Landfill and convenience center, Brush Pile and all external convenience centers will be open.
On Saturday, Dec. 24 and 25, the Newland Park Landfill, brush piles, all external convenience centers and Whitehaven Ferry will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday.
The Newland Park Landfill, convenience center, brush pile and external convenience centers will be open on Dec. 26.
For more information, contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.