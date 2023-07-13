WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Health Department is warning neighbors of extreme heat.
The County Health Officer, Matthew McConaughy, is reminding people to stay cool and well hydrated, as the heat index is expected to be 100-105. “Individuals can quickly develop a heat-related illness, which can become life-threatening if not properly treated, “McConaughey says.
According to the health department, sweating is the body’s way to cool itself, but under some conditions, sweating isn’t enough. This can cause a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. A very high body temperature may damage the brain or other vital organs. Infants, young children, young athletes, obese persons, those older than 65 years of age, outdoor workers, and persons with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or a mental illness are at high risk.
The Wicomico County Health Department has these tips to help stay healthy and cool:
- Stay indoors. Seek air-conditioned environments such as malls, and public places
- Schedule outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. and after 6:00 p.m.
- Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes
- Take cool baths or showers
- Minimize direct exposure to the sun; if you must be outdoors, seek shade
- Drink plenty of fluids without sugar, caffeine, or alcohol
- If outdoors, schedule frequent water breaks and drink 2 – 4 glasses (16 – 32 oz.) of fluid each hour
- Eat light, cool, non-spicy, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads
- Limit the use of the stove or oven
- Check on others such as co-workers, the elderly, and those living alone at least twice a day
- Bring pets indoors. If they must remain outside, make sure they have shade and plenty of clean, fresh water
For more tips on how to stay cool, visit the CDC website, or you can visit the Wicomico County Health Department website.