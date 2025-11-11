WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Across Delmarva, communities took a moment on Tuesday to reflect, remember and give thanks to the men and women who have served our country.
In Wicomico County, a solemn ceremony at the Civic Center served as a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom and the enduring gratitude owed to those who protect it.
Dozens of veterans, representing generations of service and sacrifice, gathered for the county's annual Veterans Day ceremony. For many, it was an emotional experience, one that stirred both pride and reflection.
"It means a lot to people that have served," said William Ferguson, a United States Navy veteran who attended the ceremony. "A lot of wars have not been what the United States expected them to be. We lost a lot of lives unnecessarily, but we have to honor them for their service, no matter the cause or the conflict."
The event recognized not only those who have returned home, but also those who remain unaccounted for, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their names, stories and courage continue to live on in the hearts of those they served beside.
"It's honoring all of our veterans, no matter what branch of the service they're in or were in," said U.S. Army National Guard Veteran Ronny Cheezum. "It's hard to even put into words the feelings we have for our veterans."
For some in attendance, the day offered more than remembrance. It offered inspiration.
"Seeing some of the veterans who are real well-decorated and how much they accomplished in their time, it's a beautiful thing," said Jourdon Norman, JROTC Battalion Commander.
As flags waved and memories were shared, Wicomico County joined the rest of the nation in a simple but profound act: saying thank you to the men and women who make America great.