WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - County Executive Julie Giordano announced a burn ban for the area effective April 20.
Giordano says she issued the ban at the advice of the Burn Ban Committee. The executive has the authority to issue a burn ban for 7 days. Giordano said she expects the dry conditions to continue into the foreseeable future and will recommend to the county council that they extend the ban until weather conditions warrant a re-assessment by the Burn Ban Committee
All outdoor burning is prohibited with the following exemptions:
- Gas and charcoal grill for their proper use
- Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds which must be monitored at all times. All such campfires shall be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces or other facilities constructed for fires. Before breaking camp, fires should be drowned and completely extinguished.
- Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted. The campfires are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height
- The staging of professional fireworks displays
Violators could face $500 fines per incident.