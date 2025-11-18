WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Wicomico County councilmembers and school district leaders say they are aligned in their push to strengthen security across local schools, including an expanded use of weapons detection systems.
During a meeting Tuesday afternoon, school officials asked the county for help funding additional systems to improve safety for students and staff.
Tara O’Barsky, the district’s Director of School Climate and Safety, told county leaders that installing these systems districtwide would make a meaningful difference.
"We don't take the safety of one building as more important than the safety of another, so, we truly believe that these weapons detection systems are needed throughout our school district at every school and every program," said O’Barsky.
Installing weapons detection systems at every single school, of course, is the most expensive choice. That's why district leaders presented the county with a few different options.
Potential Plans:
Tier 1: All High Schools
- Six buildings
- 11 different entrances
- 18 weapons detection systems needed
- 16 additional school security employees(SSE)
- Estimated cost of weapons detection systems: $450,000(one time cost)
- Estimated cost to hire, train and retain additional staff: $1,223,040(recurring cost)
Tier 2: All Secondary Schools/Programs
- 10 buildings
- 19 different entrances
- 32 weapons detection systems needed
- 32 additional SSE's needed
- Estimated cost of weapons detection systems: $800,000(one time cost)
- Estimated cost to hire, train and retain SSE's: $2,446,080(recurring cost)
Tier 3: All Schools/Programs
- 29 buildings
- 52 different entrances
- 67 weapons detection systems needed
- 57 additional SSE's needed
- Estimated cost of weapons detection systems: $1,650,000(one time cost)
- Estimated cost to hire, train and retain SSE's: $4,357,080(recurring cost)
County Councilmember Josh Hastings said it is difficult to make commitments right now, citing financial challenges at both the state and federal levels. Still, he said county leaders are motivated to support the effort.
“We're going to see what we can do, we, you know, we're going to make sure we're fiscally responsible, but we're going to do the most that we can,” Hastings said.
He added that it helps that county officials are able to evaluate multiple funding options.
"Certainly in the next couple weeks we'll have an idea of how much we can, how much of this elephant we can bite off in one place," Hastings said.
A phased rollout remains possible, with high schools potentially being equipped first, followed by middle and elementary schools. However, district officials maintain that the safest approach is to install the systems everywhere as quickly as possible.