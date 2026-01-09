WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Little League fields in Wicomico County are set to receive long-awaited improvements after the state approved new grant funding to replace aging fencing at a popular local facility.
Maryland’s Board of Public Works approved $90,000 in Program Open Space funding this week for upgrades at the East Wicomico Little League complex. The county still needs to accept the funding, but, if and when that happens, Wicomico will provide a $10,000 match.
Wicomico County Recreation, Parks and Tourism Director Steve Miller said the money will be used to replace fencing around several fields that have deteriorated over time.
"We're looking at fields, 2, 3 and then 4 in the back," said Miller.
Many of the fences at the complex are about 30 years old and show visible signs of wear.
"Some spots are worse than others but you can see, some of this is wear and tear, some of its people playing soft toss or different things," said Miller.
County officials say the new fencing will improve both safety and the overall appearance of the park, giving young athletes a better place to play.
Shirley Outten, whose husband previously coached Little League at the complex, said the upgrades are an important investment in the community’s children.
"It's all about the kids, and keeping them in sports and keeping them off the streets and keeping them off their cell phones," said Outten.
Miller said the project should begin this spring and should wrap up by the start of summer.