PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland State Police say they have arrested a Wicomico County man on child pornography possession charges.
Troopers say 43 year-old John Kearns of Eden was arrested on Friday and charged with numerous counts of possession of child pornography.
In May 2022, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to the downloading and possession of child pornography from a social media website.
Investigators linked the account to Kearns through their investigation and recovered several hundred images of child porn.
Earlier this month, investigators received an arrest warrant for Kearns and he was taken into custody without incident on Friday.
Through the investigation, Police learned that Kearns volunteers as a youth sports coach.
Although Police have not found any indications that there are children directly involved with the crime committed, parents and guardians are urged to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at (443) 260-3700 if they suspect their child was a victim.