SALISBURY, Md. - A 37-year-old Wicomico County man was convicted this week of multiple sexual offenses including Sexual Abuse of a Minor.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Tracy Matsatsos, Jr. sexually abused a child younger than 11 who was in his care from 2015 to 2018.
Matsatsos, Jr. was found guilty on Tuesday of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, two counts of Third-Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, two counts of Third-Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of Fourth Degree Sexual Offfense, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.
“Oftentimes, sexual violence perpetrated against children is done in secrecy with offenders exploiting the most vulnerable among us,” said State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. “The court process brings to light these egregious acts and allows survivors the opportunity to regain the power that was taken from them by their abusers. The survivor in this case displayed extraordinary courage in testifying at trial, and the jury’s thoughtful verdict will ensure that justice is served.”
Matsatsos Jr.’s sentencing has been deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation. He will remain in custody until sentencing, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Matsatsos faces up to 45 years in prison.