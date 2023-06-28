SALISBURY, Md. - 49-year-old Harold Cuff of Hebron has been sentenced to sixty years behind bars after pleading guilty to numerous charges related to the sexual abuse of children.
Back in February, Cuff pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, second degree Rape and two counts of third degree sexual offense.
The State's Attorney's Office says at the time of his conviction, Cuff was on supervised probation for previous first degree burglary and assault charges.
Cuff's sixty year sentence is a total consecutive sentence for the new convictions along with his violation of probation.
According to the State's Attorney's Office, Cuff's victims ranged in age from 3 to 15 years old.
“The sexual abuse of one, let alone three children, is a complete and utter tragedy. Due to the diligent prosecution of this case, the courage of the survivors, and the resolute sentence of the Court, this violent predator will remain behind bars for decades to come, if not for the remainder of his life," said Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes.