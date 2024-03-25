SALISBURY, MD - A Hebron man has been sentenced to over six decades in prison after he was found guilty of the sexual abuse of three minors over several years.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Joseph Burton. 70, pleaded guilty to three separate counts of sexual abuse of a minor on January 23, 2024. The State’s Attorney says Burton sexually abused three children in his household for years beginning in 2018. The children ranged in age from eight to sixteen.
On March 22nd, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Buron to 65 years as well as requiring him to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for the rest of his life.
“When any child is sexually abused it is horrific,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “The fact that three children fell prey to this abuse is an unspeakable evil. There are many factors that led to justice in this case. Because of the diligent investigation by law enforcement, the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the resolute sentence of the Court, and of course, the courage of the survivors, this offender will remain behind bars for decades to come.”