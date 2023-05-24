SALISBURY, Md. - The community is invited to honor veterans who died in the line of duty at Wicomico County’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
Officials announced the ceremony is set for Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m., and will take place at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center. County officials say all are welcome and encouraged to attend the free event, which is organized by members of the Wicomico County War Memorial Committee.
In the event of inclement weather, officials say the ceremony will be held in the Wicomico Civic Center's Midway Room.
The ceremony will reportedly include a lowering of the colors by the Wicomico County JROTC, ringing of the Red Knights Memorial Bell, branch prayers, and a volley of arms by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Veterans and their families will be recognized during the ceremony, including a special family tribute to Gold Star Mothers. War Memorial Committee members will perform the Reading of Veterans’ Names, which recognizes those Wicomico County residents who have fallen in the line of service.
Committee members are actively seeking information on those listed on the memorial. If you have information to share about a fallen service person, please email Linda Lyons at llyons@wicomicocounty.org.
To learn more about the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial and the men and women it was built to honor, visit https://www.wicomicociviccenter.org/about/war-memorial.