QUANTICO, MD– Wicomico County officials say a federal grant will bring over $1 million worth of improvements to Pirate's Wharf Park.
County Executive Julie Giordano says the funds will go toward the following features:
- Roadway and parking lot improvements
- Boat ramp and kayak launch
- Fishing pier and observation deck
- New trails
- Shoreline protection and safeguarding natural resources
The $1,010,500 grant from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund will cover half the cost of the Pirate's Wharf Park Development Project Phase II, according to a press release.
The County expects Phase II improvements to be completed by Sept. 30, 2028.