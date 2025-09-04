Pirate's Wharf Park Opening in Wicomico County

(Courtesy: Wicomico County Recreation, Parks, and Tourism)

QUANTICO, MD– Wicomico County officials say a federal grant will bring over $1 million worth of improvements to Pirate's Wharf Park.

County Executive Julie Giordano says the funds will go toward the following features:

  • Roadway and parking lot improvements
  • Boat ramp and kayak launch
  • Fishing pier and observation deck
  • New trails
  • Shoreline protection and safeguarding natural resources

The $1,010,500 grant from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund will cover half the cost of the Pirate's Wharf Park Development Project Phase II, according to a press release.

The County expects Phase II improvements to be completed by Sept. 30, 2028.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you