SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools have announced a collaboration between the Salisbury Police Department and the Career & Technical Education Program that they say will enhance safety at Parkside High School.
WCPS says the Salisbury PD donated a used police vehicle to the district which was then fully refurbished by students in the CTE Collision Repair and Criminal Justice classes.
"This hands-on project provided students with real-world experience in automotive repair and law enforcement procedures," WCPS wrote in their post announcing the partnership. "Collision Repair students worked diligently to restore the vehicle’s exterior and mechanical systems."
WCPS thanked the Salisbury Police Department, Police Chief Dave Meienshein and Mayor Randy Taylor for facilitating the donation.