WICOMICO CO., MD - The Maryland State Department of Education has released its annual Public Schools Student Arrest Data for the 2022-2023 school year, breaking down statistics on school arrests made in all 24 of the state’s jurisdictions.
With 204 recorded arrests in the 2022-2023 school year, Wicomico County had the most out of all other Maryland Counties despite having significantly less students enrolled in public schools compared to other counties. According to Maryland Public Schools, Wicomico had just under 15,000 students enrolled in public school in 2022-2023. Baltimore County had a total enrollment of 111,085, more than 7 times the number of students in Wicomico, with 116 arrests.
Montgomery County had the largest public school student body last year with 160,554 students enrolled with 56 school arrests reported.
In total, Maryland saw 1,568 student arrests last year, down from 2,187 arrests made during the 2021-2022 school year, a 28% decrease. Wicomico’s 204 arrests last year is only a slight decrease from the previous year, which saw 210.
Fighting was the leading arrest offense in Wicomico, with attacking another student the second most common offense.
Queen Anne’s County saw Maryland’s lowest student arrest rate, with zero student arrests reported last year.
For the rest of the Eastern Shore, school arrests made during the 2022-2023 school year are as follows:
Caroline - 19
Cecil - 27
Dorchester - 52
Kent - 2
Queen Anne’s - 0
Somerset - 40
Talbot - 60
Wicomico - 204
Worcester - 19
You can view the Maryland State Department of Education’s full report on last year’s school arrests on their website here.