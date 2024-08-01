SALISBURY, Md.- The search is on to replace delegate Carl Anderton after he accepted a position to work for Governor Wes Moore’s administration. Anderton is now the Director of Rural Strategy within the State Department of Commerce.
Anderton says the moment is bittersweet.
Outside, you know, being a husband and a father, it’s the highlight of my life,” said Anderton.
A public notice has been sent to the public. On Monday, August 5th the Wicomico County Central Republican Committee will interview those vying for the position. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano is on the committee and says 9 people have put their hat in the ring.
“This district is very purple. It’s a very purple district so this person is going to have to get along with both sides and I know that everything and this is political but politics really have to be set aside,” said Giordano.
Giordano says she is impressed with the range of candidates who the committee will be deciding between.
"We have people with a lot of political experience, and we have people who just want to make a difference. So I think both of those deserve an equal shot at coming in because you know that's how our government works that anyone can run," said Giordano.
Giordano says the biggest factor is looking for someone who is willing to run for the position in 2026.
“We want to make sure this isn't a placeholder for two years. We want to make sure that they’re able to run in ‘26, and have the initiative so that’s a big thing,” said Giordano.
Anderton says he is hoping that whoever replaces him is also able to work across the aisle.
“You have to work with everyone. You can’t get in your little corner and stay in your corner and expect to be successful. You have to have the ability to talk about work with anyone,” said Anderton.
The Wicomico County Central Republican Committee will meet Monday and conduct a 15 minute interview with each candidate. The committee will have until mid August to submit their finalist to the governor, who will either approve or disapprove of the candidate.