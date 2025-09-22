WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– Wicomico County will host a public meeting Tuesday to discuss potential plans for the county's first state park.
Back in February, Maryland's Department of Public Works approved the $3.3 million purchase of a 446-acre property along Wetipquin Creek in Tyaskin.
While there is no clear timeline for the property, the meeting offers an opportunity to learn more about its current condition and future use.
The public meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Westside Community Center in Bivalve.
County officials will host Department of Natural Resources representatives and elected state officials for a pre-meeting discussion after touring the Wetipquin Creek property and other county parks. Community members are invited to join the tours at the following times and locations:
- 2:30 p.m. Connelly Mill Property (29645 Connelly Mill Road, Delmar)
- 3:15 p.m. Pemberton Park (5561 Plantation Lane, Salisbury)
- 3:45 p.m. Pirate's Wharf (4701 Whitehaven Road, Quantico)