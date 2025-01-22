SALISBURY, Md. - From parking lots to ponds, nuisance geese are becoming a growing problem across Wicomico County, and County Executive Julie Giordano is taking action amid concerns about the spread of bird flu on Delmarva.
Giordano said she wants to hear directly from farmers and poultry producers about how geese are impacting the agriculture industry. Giordano says because the geese are federally protected, addressing the issue will require federal involvement.
"My goal right now with my post was to reach out to people because they are way more knowledgeable than I am," Giordano said. "If we come as a collaborative effort, as a united front to the Congressman and I have letters of support stating, ‘Hey, this is an issue, and we need to move forward with it,’ I think it looks a lot stronger than just coming from the Executive."
Giordano emphasized that if geese contribute to the spread of bird flu, it could have devastating consequences for the local economy. She highlighted the potential impact on farmers, poultry producers, and major companies.
"We have farmers right now debating back and forth about whether to take a flock," Giordano said. "If they are debating about whether to take a flock, then it affects Perdue and Mountaire."
The Delmarva Chicken Association underscored that bird flu remains a regionwide issue, transcending county and state boundaries. Georgie Cartanza, a poultry farmer and poultry extension agent with the University of Delaware, urged farmers to prioritize biosecurity.
"The key really for the poultry grower aspect of it is dedicated footwear and maintaining a line of separation for that poultry house so that the virus can't enter in," Cartanza said. "The primary way it’s going to enter is really through their shoes and hands."
Giordano said she is seeking feedback from the community on possible solutions and plans to meet with Congressman Andy Harris to push for federal support. She also says she is meeting with Maryland’s Secretary of Agriculture to discuss the issue further.