Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 0 to 5 above. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&