SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a large fight at James M Bennett High School Friday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Deputy saw a large fight near the main entrance of the school just after 7:30 a.m. Road Patrol Deputies and School Resource Deputies arrived on scene to assist, and police used pepper spray to break up the brawl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two students were taken to a nearby hospital.
According to a Wicomico County Public Schools spokesperson, the fight began between two students before several others joined. Discipline for the involved students will be administered in compliance with the Code of Conduct.
The Sheriff’s Office says seven minor students were involved with the fight and will request juvenile charges through the Department of Juvenile Services.
The Sheriff’s Office will not release further information due to the age of the students, and say there is no known threat to the school community.