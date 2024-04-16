SHARPTOWN, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has conducted an initial investigation into a school bus crash in Sharptown this morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Joe Morgan Road at Sharptown Road on April 16th just after 8 a.m. on reports of a crash involving a Wicomico County Board of Education bus.
Deputies’ investigation reportedly revealed the school bus had failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a car, according to police. Twenty-five students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but the Sheriff’s Office says none of the children were injured and were all taken to school following the crash.
One passenger in the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information to call them at 410-548-4892 ext. 241.