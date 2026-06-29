SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a home invasion on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury.
Officials say on Saturday in the early morning, a woman was woken up in her home on the 1000 block of the street by a man she did not know standing at the end of her bed.
They say the suspect was described as a Black man, about six-foot-two with dreadlock-style hair, wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a blue surgical mask.
Sheriffs say when the man was confronted, he immediately fled the room and left the house through a first-floor sliding door. They say there were no signs of forced entry, but investigators say they believe the suspect entered through that sliding door, because it may have been left unlocked.
They say the woman's purse was found later outside, near the sliding door. At the time of the report, they say they do not know if any property was taken.
They say deputies analyzed the door and the purse for potential DNA. They also say they canvassed the neighborhood, but did not find any more investigative leads.
The Sheriff's Office says they are reminding neighbors to make sure all windows and doors are locked before going to bed at night, and to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.