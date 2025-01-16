SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County is planning on building a new dog park at Leonard Mills Park in Salisbury along route 13.
Steve Miller, Director of Recreation and Parks for Wicomico County says this location is strategic.
"We have an old field there that's been vacated over the years so we thought a dog park would be a nice amenity for both locals but for people who are traveling along route 13. They often stop at the visitors center so if they are stopping with a pet it would be a great place to stretch their legs, let their pet kind of run around,” said Miller.
Miller says the county has been collecting input from the community and are ready to move forward with their design.
“The feedback that we’ve gotten is that people want separate areas for large dogs or small dogs, shade is an important component, water for humans but also for the pets, a place to sit,” said Miller. “It’s not gonna be a ton of amenities like there won’t be climbing features or things like that but mostly a place to run, a place to sit and relax.”
Miller says he is hoping to execute the plan by spring or early summer.