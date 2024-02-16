WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Commission for Women is opening nominations to recognize women leaders in the county.
The Wicomico County Commission for Women will reportedly be accepting nominations of women leaders and select several awardees to publicly recognize during the Women’s History Month celebration.
Nominations will be open until March 8th, 2024. The winners will be announced at the Women’s History Month celebration on Friday, March 22nd at 12 p.m. in front of the County Government Building on North Division Street.
The nomination form can be found here.