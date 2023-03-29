WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County is working to help homeowners tackle invasive weeds in their yards with a new Weed Control Program.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture and Wicomico County’s Public Works Road Division are partnering up so homeowners can receive free estimates to tackle their invasive species problems through the program.
Invasive species and noxious weeds are non-native plants that aggressively compete with native and desirable plants. These plants typically threaten natural habitat, forest and agricultural economies, cultural resources, and water quality. This not only directly affects landowners, but erodes the tax base for all residents within the County.
The business of noxious weed and invasive species control is everyone's concern, and their control is to everyone's benefit. Effective control needs to include controlling the existing infestations and preventing new infestations.
As a service to County residents, the Wicomico County Weed Control Program assists farmers; developers; right-of-way owners; federal, state, and local agencies and other landowners to control these weeds by providing spot spraying of approved herbicides on a fee-for-service basis. By planning in the Spring, you are guaranteed the proper permits in time for the fall.
If interested in services and for a free estimate you can contact the Wicomico Weed Control Coordinator, Forest Crippen at 443-783-6031 or fcrippen@wicomicocounty.org for more information.