WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A referendum on this November's ballot will determine whether Wicomico County keeps its current county executive system or returns to a government led solely by the County Council.

The measure, referred to as "Question A," would revise the county charter, eliminating the position of county executive. If passed, both executive and legislative powers would be vested in the County Council, which would then appoint an administrative director. A vote no on Question A supports keeping the county executive, while a vote yes would abolish the role.

There is strong division throughout the county on this issue. Proponents of the current system argue that the executive position is essential for running daily operations.

"It's not about one particular politician or cult following," said Joe Venosa, who's leading the "Vote Yes" campaign. "It's ultimately about the broader interests of the public."

Others feel the executive position is necessary to ensure effective governance. "You need someone running the show, day-to-day operations," said Dave Eccleston, a local business owner.

Since the county executive position was established in 2006 through a referendum, Wicomico County has had four individuals serve in the role. The first county executive, Rick Pollitt, is against the amendment. Reflecting on the county’s transition from a council-only form of government, Pollitt said it was a team effort.

"The executive had his lane, and the council had their lane," Pollitt said. "As long as we could work together, we did good things."

Pollitt believes the ongoing friction between the executive and council stems from the relatively new nature of the executive role. "Even in the best of times, the County Council has never fully grasped or accepted the change in responsibilities," he added.

If Question A passes, current County Executive Julie Giordano would serve out her term, which ends in 2026. After that, the county would revert to a council-led government.

 

