SALISBURY, Md. - The Humane Society of Wicomico County plans to hold its 3rd Annual Spring Yard Sale and Market tomorrow. The event is set for Saturday from 9am to 3pm.
Fresh food right off the grill, local vendors, a silent auction, and plenty of adoptable animals looking for a home will all be present. Pet items at bargain prices and Humane Society merchandise will also be available.
The Wicomico County Public Library will reportedly be at the event with their mobile van as well.
The Market will be held at 5130 Citation Drive in Salisbury. In the case of extreme conditions, which WBOC’s meteorologists say is unlikely, the rain date is Sunday, May 7th.