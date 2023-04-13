SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico has become the most recent county of Maryland’s Eastern Shore to name its 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.
Tara Martens, of West Salisbury Elementary, was awarded the prestigious title at the Wicomico Teacher of the Year Spring Celebration last night.
Martens joins a growing list of teachers from each of Maryland’s 24 public school districts who will go on to compete for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year Award.
So far, the winners of local Teachers of the Year are:
Kent - Mary McGee, Galena Elementary School
Dorchester - Briana Beulah, Sandy Hill Elementary School
Somerset - Tania L. Cunningham-Raycrow, Somerset Intermediate School
Worcester - Jaimie Ridgely, Stephen Decatur Middle School
Queen Anne’s - Andrea Schulte, Kent Island High School
Wicomico - Tara Martens, West Salisbury Elementary
Caroline County is set to name their teacher of the year next week on April 20th, with Talbot County planning to announce their winner on May 3rd.