SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County’s main library is one step closer to a new home, with state funding helping move forward renovations at the former Ward Museum building near Schumaker Pond.
The project would turn the former museum into the new flagship branch of the Paul S. Sarbanes Library. Library leaders say the move is about more than relocating books and computers. They say it is a chance to create a more accessible, modern library space for families, students, seniors and community groups.
Aurelio Giannitti, development director for the Wicomico Public Library, said the state recently approved about $3.35 million for the project. He said that follows previous state funding, along with county support and private donations raised through the library’s capital campaign.
“It’s this giant pot of money that we’ve been able to pull together, showing the enthusiasm at the state level, at the county level, and then at the local personal level about how much this library means to this community,” Giannitti said.
Giannitti said the former Ward Museum building offers several advantages over the current downtown Salisbury library, including more space, more natural light and a dedicated parking lot. He said library users have raised concerns for years about parking at the downtown branch.
The Schumaker Pond location also creates new opportunities for outdoor programming, Giannitti said. The site sits near several neighborhoods and apartment complexes, as well as Parkside High School and James M. Bennett High School.
Giannitti said that location could help the library expand teen programming and bring in more students after school.
Renovations at the former museum are already underway. Giannitti said construction started in January, with crews working to reconfigure the inside of the building from museum space into library space. He said the project includes replacing the HVAC system, plumbing work, electrical upgrades and new interior layouts.
The move is part of a property swap involving Wicomico County and Salisbury University. Giannitti said Salisbury University previously owned the former Ward Museum building, while the county owned the current downtown library building. The two properties were swapped, and the library is now leasing its current downtown space from the university until the move is complete.
Once the library leaves the downtown building, Giannitti said Salisbury University plans to demolish it and build a performing arts center there.
Giannitti said the library still plans to maintain a smaller community library presence downtown in the next two to three years.
Bill Chambers, president and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, said the project is a boost for both the Schumaker Pond area and the broader community.
“For that part of Salisbury, it’s great for that neighborhood,” Chambers said. “Great to have the activity.”
Chambers said modern libraries play a role in workforce development, technology access and job searches, in addition to traditional library services.
“Libraries in 2026 have become more than just community assets,” Chambers said. “They are workforce training. They are job search opportunities.”
Library leaders say the new flagship branch could open in about a year.